Phillies Suspension Could Ignite Blockbuster Trade With Cardinals
The Philadelphia Phillies have had a pretty spotty bullpen this season, but their questionable bullpen just took a huge hit. The team's closer, Jose Alvarado, was recently suspended for 80 games and the postseason after failing a drug test for alleged PEDs.
The Phillies, a contending ball club, will need to turn to the trade block to find an upgrade over their suspended closer, or they could face a tough battle for the rest of the season.
The best closer expected to be on the market is St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley.
The Cardinals may or may not trade Helsley. Right now, they're contending, which means they might want to hold onto him. If they enter a bigger rebuild, trading the righty would make sense. Either way, it's unlikely the Cardinals can re-sign the star pitcher, so a trade could make sense whether they're contending or not.
The Phillies could be the perfect landing spot because they have the prospect capital and the desperation it would take to land him. Philadelphia is a solid bullpen away from having the complete team to dominate in the postseason.
The Cardinals could net multiple top 30 prospects from the Phillies in this kind of trade idea. Last season, relief pitchers were one of the most coveted positions at the trade deadline and the same can be expected this year. With the Cardinals holding the top name on the market, they could land a huge haul for Helsley.
