Could Ex-Cardinals Star's Cryptic Posts Hint At Incoming Deal?
We're at a point in the Major League Baseball offseason in which there isn't too much going on but Spring Training is right around the corner.
We are just about two weeks away from Spring Training kicking off with pitchers and catchers reporting to camp. While this is the case, there are still plenty of players who still haven't found new homes yet.
One player who is still available in free agency somehow is former St. Louis Cardinals homegrown star Jack Flaherty. He spent the first six-plus seasons of his career with the Cardinals and has spent some time with the Baltimore Orioles, Detroit Tigers, and Los Angeles Dodgers since.
He's coming off arguably the best season of his career and had a 3.17 ERA last year in 28 starts while playing a significant role with the Dodgers on their path to the World Series. It's shocking he hasn't found a new home yet because he was one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball last year and he's just 29 years old.
Things are quiet around the league right now so pretty much everything can set people off. Flaherty took to social media on Thursday with two separate posts that got people talking. The first was a message that said "This is so much fun" with a sleeping and yawning emoji. He followed it up with a gif of Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler making a timeout symbol with his hands.
Specifically under the post of the gif of Butler, fans immediately started speculating that the "T" could stand for Tigers. One person even asked if it meant Toronto. All in all, they are two social media posts that probably don't mean anything. Baseball fans are starved for some news it seems.
