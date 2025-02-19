Could Ex-Yankees All-Star Be Last-Second Solution For Cardinals?
The St. Louis Cardinals’ bullpen took a serious hit this offseason.
Andrew Kittredge was near-perfect in his role setting up Ryan Helsley last year. He had a 2.80 ERA to go along with a 67-to-20 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 70 2/3 innings pitched.
Unfortunately, he won’t be back with St. Louis in 2025, though. He signed with the Baltimore Orioles and now the Cardinals have a clear hole in the bullpen.
St. Louis hasn’t done too much in free agency but one big-name reliever is still available in David Robertson.
He is a 16-year big league veteran and is a one-time All-Star in 2011 as a member of the New York Yankees. If you want a dependable reliever, you can’t get much better than Robertson, especially with Spring Training here now.
The Cardinals haven’t done much in free agency so they should be able to afford him. He had a 3.00 ERA last year as a member of the Texas Rangers in 68 games. The Cardinals didn’t make the moves they hoped for this offseason. At this point, why not go get someone like Robertson? He would help without breaking the bank. The Cardinals were an above-.500 team in 2024 and adding someone like Robertson could help get them there again.
Even with losing Kittredge, the Cardinals' bullpen can be pretty solid in 2024 led by Helsley. Adding someone like Robertson into the mix could give the club one of the best overall bullpens in baseball once again like last year. The Cardinals found success last year thanks in large part to the bullpen. Signing Robertson could get them back to that level once again.
