Could Gruesome Yankees Injury Ignite Blockbuster Trade For Cardinals' Star?
The New York Yankees have needed a third baseman for months now. Once Gleyber Torres left town for a deal with the Detroit Tigers, Jazz Chisholm Jr. slid over to second base and left a huge hole at the hot corner in the Bronx.
Oswaldo Cabrera was seemingly the option, and he wasn't playing badly in New York. Through 34 games, he was slashing .243/.322/.308. It wasn't a great start to the season, but he was helping the team win games.
Recently, Cabrera suffered a gruesome fractured ankle, which puts the rest of his season at risk.
To this point in time, the Yankees reportedly hadn't looked to land a star third baseman in a trade, but could this injury flip the script?
The top third baseman on the market is St. Louis Cardinals slugger Nolan Arenado. While some are questioning whether the Cardinals will move him since they're winning games and he's having success, if a team is willing to eat most of his contract, St. Louis will likely trade him.
To this point, there reportedly haven't been any discussions between the Yankees and Cardinals about Arenado. But this Cabrera injury changes everything.
The Bronx Bombers have the roster to compete for a World Series. They're also going to get guys like Giancarlo Stanton and Luis Gil back on the field at some point. If they can add Arenado to the mix, they would have one of the more devastating lineups in the game, especially if Paul Goldschmidt can stay hot.
Arenado would have to clear his no-trade clause for a deal to the Yankees, which he hasn't said he would do. But if he's willing to accept a deal to the Bronx to join Goldschmidt, the Yankees could show an eagerness to get a deal done. It would make sense.
