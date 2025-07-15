Yankees Have 'Shown No Interest' In Trading For $260 Million Cardinals Star
The St. Louis Cardinals might sell at this summer's trade deadline but it doesn't seem that the New York Yankees are interested in what they have to offer.
Following the Cardinals' organizational reset announcement last fall, this season was expected to be a rebuilding year for the club. Although St. Louis is only 1 1/2 games out of a National League Wild Card spot, the franchise's future is at stake ahead of the July 31 trade deadline.
Several Cardinals veterans have been mentioned as potential trade candidates but one in particular, who has been linked to the Yankees numerous times, doesn't seem to be on New York's radar.
"The Yankees have shown no interest in more expensive, longtime star Nolan Arenado, who has close to $40 million to go through next year, and the field is pretty slim after that," New York Post's Jon Heyman wrote Monday night when analyzing who the Yankees could target before the trade deadline to solve their third baseman dilemma.
Arenado has been floated as a logical trade target for the Yankees after they released third baseman DJ LeMahieu last Wednesday, leaving them with poor replacement options at the hot corner.
However, the Yankees' payroll budget is tight and Arenado still has a considerable amount of capital owed to him on his eight-year, $260 million contract with the Colorado Rockies and Cardinals.
The five-time Silver Slugger has regressed offensively since 2022 -- batting .246 with 24 extra-base hits including 10 home runs, 42 RBIs and a .693 OPS in 84 games played for St. Louis this season.
More likely than not, the Yankees will pursue a trade for Arizona Diamondbacks 3B Eugenio Suárez, who is having a far more offensively productive season than Arenado and won't put New York in a financial hole, as he is set to become a free agent this fall.
