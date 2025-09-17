Could Willson Contreras Injury Push Cardinals Promote Slugger?
The St. Louis Cardinals lost a significant piece on Wednesday.
With 10 games left in the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season, the Cardinals lost first baseman Willson Contreras. The All-Star slugger was officially placed on the Injured List on Wednesday with what the team called a "right shoulder strain" and promoted José Fermín in the process.
Should the Cardinals make one more move?
"INF José Fermín has been recalled from Memphis (AAA)," the Cardinals announced. "1B Willson Contreras (right shoulder strain) has been placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to September 16."
With Contreras going to the Injured List, we're likely going to see a lot of Alec Burleson at first base over the next two weeks. The Cardinals announced their first lineup on Wednesday afternoon without Contreras and unsurprisingly, Burleson is at first. With all of the chatter about "runway" players and figuring out how to balance at-bats for young guys, Burleson at first base is just going to make things easier for the lineup decision-making for the rest of the season.
Fermín can play all over the field, but he hasn't gotten any time this year at first base in the big leauges. With that being said, it could make some sense to add depth behind Burleson at first base. With that being said, could it make some sense to promote Blaze Jordan before the season ends to see what the Cardinals have in him as well?
Jordan came over to St. Louis this summer in a trade with the Boston Red Sox that cut ties with Steven Matz. Jordan has played in 36 games with the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds and has six homers and 32 RBIs, but is hitting just .179. While this is the case, his overall numbers this year down in the minors are solid. He has played in 124 games and has 18 homers, 94 RBIs, and a .267/.328/.443 slash line. In Memphis, he's seen time at first base and third base in the infield. There are just 10 games left in the regular season so there's not much time left. Jordan hasn't made his big league debut. Why not over the next two weeks? There's at least space at first base right now.
