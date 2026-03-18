Ex-Cardinal Willson Contreras Shares Message About Time in St. Louis

On Tuesday night, Team Venezuela defeated Team USA 3-2 to win their first World Baseball Classic. Former St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras was a part of Venezuela's roster and got to experience the glory of a WBC championship.

The Cardinals sent Contreras to the Boston Red Sox this past offseason as they finally kicked off their rebuild under Chaim Bloom. In exchange, they received right-hander Hunter Dobbins and two prospects.

After Venezuela's win, Contreras talked about what the title meant to him, but also shed some light on his time in a Cardinals uniform and what it meant to him to play in St. Louis.

Willson Contreras still loves St. Louis

Feb 22, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; BBoston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (40) singles during the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

"I believe that I did everything that I could with St. Louis," Contreras said. "I'm really thankful for the St. Louis Cardinals organization, with the fans of St. Louis, with the city of St. Louis. They embraced me the best way they could. I always want to be thankful for them. It's a new chapter and I have to turn the page, but that doesn't mean that I don't love them anymore."

Contreras originally wanted to stay in St. Louis, but was willing to waive his no-trade clause for the right fit. Boston turned out to be that fit.

However, the veteran first baseman clearly still holds St. Louis in high regard. He joined the Cardinals in 2023 when he signed a five-year, $87.5 million contract.

The Cardinals were changing their direction though, and Contreras believed it was time to turn the page, but he made it clear that he still appreciates his time in St. Louis and his experience with the Cardinals organization and fanbase.

He was a fan favorite during his time as a Cardinal, even though the organization was struggling. The Cardinals made the postseason when Contreras was on the roster, but he was willing to go to bat for the team and the city of St. Louis.

With Contreras gone, first base is Alec Burleson's for the taking. The Cardinals are now missing that right-handed bat with power, but that is ultimately the reality of their rebuild.

But Contreras clearly enjoyed his time as a Cardinal despite the team struggling, and he'll always be grateful for being able to put on the Cardinals jersey.

It will be interesting to see how he fares in Boston and how the Cardinals will look without him.