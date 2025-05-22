Details Emerging On Cardinals Potential Trade Deadline Strategy
One thing that is for sure is that winning takes care of all issues.
At least that is the case in professional sports. Maybe not everything else.
The St. Louis Cardinals are in a completely different position than they were in on Opening Day. The vibes were low heading into the season after an odd offseason full of trade rumors but a lack of transactions. St. Louis has kept its roster intact and put its head down and just has found ways to win games. Right now, the Cardinals are in second place in the National League Central with a 27-23 record.
St. Louis was pretty much written off heading into the season with speculation left and right about who could be wearing different jerseys by the time the season comes to an end. But, times are changing. ESPN's Jeff Passan talked about the Cardinals' season to this point and mentioned specifically how Ryan Helsley, Sonny Gray, Steven Matz, and Erick Fedde were potential trade options but things could change if they keep up this recent hot streak.
"Coming into the season, the expectation was that St. Louis would be among the most active teams in moving players at the trade deadline," Passan said. "Closer Ryan Helsley is the sort of arm every contender covets. Multiple teams seen as smart with handling pitchers planned to target left-hander Steven Matz, who has excelled out of the bullpen. Right-hander Sonny Gray remains a high-strikeout, low-walk, playoff-caliber arm. Fellow right-handed starter Erick Fedde is solid, even with his lack of strikeouts, and has allowed only three home runs in 52 1/3 innings. Maton has a 133 ERA+ this season and has pitched in four of the past five postseasons.
"If the Cardinals spend the next two months playing like they have the first seven weeks, the prospect of them shipping off their best arms diminishes greatly. Because if anyone knows how a team can back into October and find magic, it's the Cardinals, who turned an 83-78 regular season in 2006 into their 10th championship and a 90-win wild-card campaign into their 11th title five years later."
The Cardinals had low expectations heading into the season, but times are changing. This is a roster for fans to be excited about.
