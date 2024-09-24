Diamondbacks Projected $65 Million Star Is Prime Option For Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals' offense needs a boost.
St. Louis' starting rotation took a step forward in 2024, but the offense arguably is the biggest reason why the team won't be in the playoffs. The Cardinals' rotation has been solid, and the bullpen has been great. But the offense hasn't been able to shine enough to return to the playoffs despite plenty of chances.
The Cardinals have a decision to make at first base, and FanSided's Zachary Rotman suggested Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker could be a fit if Paul Goldschmidt decides to leave.
"Who the power bat is that they acquire is up to them," Rotman said. "Pete Alonso and Christian Walker, two of the premier power-hitting first basemen in the game, are set to hit free agency. They're both younger and considerably better than Goldschmidt at this stage of his career. They'd cost more in terms of years and dollars, but serious teams pursue upgrades of that magnitude, especially when power is needed.
"The bottom line here is that an expensive power bat to plug into the middle of the order and give the Cardinals the kind of production that they thought they'd be getting from Goldschmidt (and Nolan Arenado) would go a long way in St. Louis."
Walker would be a great option for St. Louis. He is projected to receive a deal worth $65 million this winter, and St. Louis could afford that. He is a two-time Gold Glove Award winner and has 26 home runs and 83 RBIs this season in 125 games played. Plus, he is just 33 years old. Why not take a lot at him?
