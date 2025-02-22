Do Cardinals Play Today? 1 Big-Name Player To Watch In Spring Opener
The St. Louis Cardinals will return to action on Saturday afternoon for their first Spring Training clash ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball season.
St. Louis will take on the Miami Marlins at Roger Dean Stadium with the first pitch scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET. The lineup was shared for the upcoming tilt by The Athletic's Katie Woo and one name obviously stands out.
"Cardinals baseball today:
1. (Masyn Winn) 6
2. (Brendan Donovan) 4
3. (Willson Contreras) 3
4. (Nolan Arenado) 5
5. (Lars Nootbaar) 7
6. (Iván Herrera) 2
7. (Nolan Gorman) DH
8. (Jordan Walker) 9
9. (Michael Siani) 8
SP: (Erick Fedde) (1 IP)"
Arenado is still a member of the organization after months of rumors and trade speculation. He's a phenomenal player and it will be interesting to see how he responds throughout the spring to all of the chatter. Arenado doesn't seem likely to go anywhere anytime soon.
The Cardinals did try to get deals done this offseason involving Arenado. St. Louis was given a list of five approved landing spots including the Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and San Diego Padres.
Arenado used his no-trade clause to shut down a deal with Houston and it seemed like the Red Sox could be a good fit for months but they turned their attention to Alex Bregman. It's unclear if Arenado will spend the whole season in St. Louis, but he is here now and will be in action on Saturday.
