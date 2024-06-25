Dodgers Are 'Potential Fit' To Acquire Ex-Cardinals All-Star, Fan-Favorite
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline almost is here and soon enough trade rumors will die down.
That isn't the case right now, though.
There is sure to be plenty of movement across baseball and one team to keep a close eye on at this point certainly is the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Los Angeles had the biggest offseason of any club this past winter and yet it still will be looking to add. The Dodgers are in a great spot to compete for a World Series title this season, but one area they may end up looking is at a shortstop.
There are sure to be some intriguing ones available, including former St. Louis Cardinals All-Star Paul DeJong. It seems like the Chicago White Sox are nearing a firesale and DeJong looks like he will be moved and the Dodgers were called a "potential fit" for him by MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
"DeJong has already matched his home run total from all of 2023, belting 14 in his first 70 games with Chicago," Feinsand said. "The 30-year-old's .751 OPS is his highest value since his lone All-Star season in 2019 (.762), providing great value for his $1.75 million contract.
DeJong is slated to become a free agent at the end of the season, and given the dearth of middle-infield talent expected to be moved this summer, he could become a popular target for contenders. Potential fits: Dodgers, (San Francisco Giants), (and) (Cleveland Guardians)."
While this doesn't mean with certainty that the Dodgers will get the former Cardinals fan-favorite, but it could be an option.
