Cardinals Could Swap Outfielder For All-Star In 'Difference-Making' Proposal
With the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline quickly approaching, there are sure to be plenty of rumors flowing around.
The St. Louis Cardinals likely will find themself in plenty now that they have turned things around and clearly look like they will be buyers at the deadline.
The National League is having a down year overall and the Cardinals very much look like a club that could compete in the postseason.
What could make this fact even more true is if the Cardinals could add another starting pitcher at the trade deadline. Multiple players have popped up as options and it's clear the Cardinals will have the opportunity to make a deal if they decide to.
One player who has popped up on multiple occasions as an option for the Cardinals is Los Angeles Angels All-Star Tyler Anderson. He is having a fantastic year and is under contract for the 2025 season. He is the type of player that significantly could boost the Cardinals' rotation down the stretch.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden put together a list of "difference-making" trades for each National League in the Wild Card race and floated a proposal where the Cardinals land Anderson in exchange for outfielder Dylan Carlson and pitcher Gordon Graceffo.
"The proposed move: Cardinals trade (outfielder) Dylan Carlson and (Right-handed pitcher) Gordon Graceffo to Angels for (Left-handed pitcher) Tyler Anderson," Bowden said. "The Cardinals added three veteran starting pitchers in the offseason when they signed Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn, and Kyle Gibson. They're now focused on adding yet another veteran and targeting the Angels lefty seems like a logical fit.
"Anderson, 34, is having a strong season, posing a 2.48 ERA over 15 starts, which is reminiscent of his 2022 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers when he went 15-5 with a 2.57 ERA. Anderson has one more year remaining on the three-year, $39 million contract he signed with the Angels in 2023."
If the Cardinals want to add more pitching, they should give the Angels a call.
