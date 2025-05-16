Dodgers-Cardinals Linked In Ridiculous $260 Million Trade Idea
There have been a lot of rumors swirling around St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Arenado this season. Will the Cardinals trade him?
It's a difficult question to answer, considering the veteran is attached to a massive contract and has a no-trade clause on it. Arenado did, reportedly, say he would waive his no-trade clause for a deal to six specific teams. That opens the door to a deal this season, even if the Cardinals are winning more than expected.
Garrett Kerman of Clutch Points believes Arenado is going to get traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, one of the six teams he's reportedly willing to waive his no-trade clause for. Kerman recently suggested the Dodgers would send Bobby Miller alongside top prospects Dalton Rushing and Josue De Paula to the Cardinals in exchange for Arenado and $30 million.
"The Dodgers and Cardinals have the pieces, the motivation, and the mutual fit to make a Nolan Arenado blockbuster a reality," Kerman wrote. "With Arenado’s willingness to waive his no-trade clause for Los Angeles and both teams’ needs aligning, this is the perfect trade proposal: Arenado and cash to the Dodgers for Bobby Miller, Dalton Rushing, and Josue De Paula.
"It’s a bold move for both sides, but one that could reshape the National League pennant race and set up each franchise for sustained success."
The Dodgers would likely never do this deal. Not even in a million years. Trading a pitcher with the potential Miller has alongside their two best prospects is a ridiculous ask, especially considering the Cardinals have little to no leverage in the deal due to Arenado's huge contract and no-trade clause.
An Arenado trade to the Dodgers is realistic, but the trade package proposed in this instance is ridiculous. In all reality, it would likely take the Dodgers one mid-tier prospect, potentially somebody like Miller, to bring Arenado to the roster.
