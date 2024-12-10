Dodgers Exec Pours Cold Water On Potential Blockbuster For Cardinals $260M Superstar
The St. Louis Cardinals have an open mind for this offseason's trade market but their options are limited with their youth-laden roster.
Cardinals veterans with high price tags, such as Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras, have invoked their no-trade clauses, leaving St. Louis with even fewer options.
A Cardinals fan favorite frequently involved in trade rumors might be able to cross the Los Angeles Dodgers off the list of potential spots he could be dealt to this winter following the news of an executive's expectations for 2025.
"(Dodgers) general manager Brandon Gomes also expects Max Muncy to be Dodgers opening day third baseman," MLB Network's David Vassegh reported Monday evening.
Despite Muncy being willing to switch positions if the Dodgers traded for Arenado, Gomes's expectations for Los Angeles' third baseman next season indicate the defending World Series champions have no plans of dealing for the Cardinals fan favorite.
Arenado was born and raised in southern California and grew up a Dodgers fan. The five-time Silver Slugger recently posted a teaser on Instagram that could've been a hint as to where he wants to play next year -- with his childhood favorite team, of course.
Unfortunately for Arenado, Muncy is a capable third baseman who is well-liked by Dodgers fans, so it's not as if Los Angeles desperately needs to find a replacement.
Trading the six-time Platinum Glove defender could be tricky given all the mitigating factors concerning Arenado -- the $74 million remaining on his contract, his desire to join only a contender and the fact that he endured the worst offensive season of his career in 2024.
It's possible Arenado isn't traded but that could change quickly over the next few days at this year's Winter Meetings.
