Dodgers Predicted To Land Cardinals 2-Time All-Star In Blockbuster Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals have a solid bullpen with multiple impending free agents who could be dealt before the July 31 trade deadline.
For instance, left-handed pitcher Steven Matz and right-handed pitcher Phil Maton have dominated as relievers for the Cardinals this year. With both hurlers set to become free agents this upcoming offseason, there's a legitimate chance they could be traded over the next two weeks.
However, there's another St. Louis hurler who's gaining more attention than Maton and Matz in the trade market and might soon find himself pitching for the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
"Prediction: The Dodgers will trade for Ryan Helsley," CBS Sports' Mike Axisa wrote Thursday morning when making bold predictions for each team ahead of the trade deadline. "Tanner Scott has been a rollercoaster this year and the Dodgers figure to import bullpen help at the deadline, which makes them like every other contender."
This isn't the first time Helsley has been linked to the Dodgers as a logical trade chip. The 2024 Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year has posted a 3-1 record with a 3.27 ERA, 36-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .260 batting average against and a 1.42 WHIP in 33 innings pitched for St. Louis this season.
"The Cardinals, at 51-46, are only 1 ½ games behind the third wild-card spot, so a full-on sell-off at the trade deadline won't happen," Axias continued. "Helsley will be a free agent after the season, though, and losing him for nothing but a draft pick (if St. Louis even makes him the qualifying offer) would be tough to swallow. The Cardinals strike me as a prime candidate to buy and sell at the deadline. Trade Helsley while bringing in relief help elsewhere, that sort of thing. The Dodgers need late-inning help even with Blake Treinen on the mend. That much is clear. St. Louis has a quality rental reliever to offer."
Although trading Helsley for prospect capital would make sense for the rebuilding Cardinals, the franchise hasn't seen the playoffs since 2022. Moving the two-time All-Star could significantly hurt St. Louis' chances of pushing for the postseason this year.
One insider, The Athletic's Katie Woo, who's close to the Cardinals organization, recently predicted that St. Louis won't move Helsley before the trade deadline. Regardless, genuine contenders, such as the Dodgers, will be interested in the 31-year-old flamethrower, so it should be interesting to see what his future entails.
More MLB: Cardinals Must Trade Veteran Hurler To Pave Way For Budding Top Prospect