Cardinals Predicted To Stun Market By Withholding High-Value Trade Chip
The St. Louis Cardinals could be one of the most active teams to sell before the July 31 trade deadline but it doesn't sound as if that's the direction they're planning to travel down.
Genuine playoff contenders, such as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies, would likely be first in line to take a shot at trading for pieces in the Cardinals' bullpen, such as right-handed pitcher Phil Maton and left-handed pitcher Steven Matz -- ideal rental options who've excelled in 2025.
However, there's another St. Louis trade chip that contenders would prefer to add to their bullpen. Sadly for the rest of the league, it doesn't sound as though the Cardinals are ready to part ways with the beloved reliever.
"Prediction: The Cardinals hold on to Ryan Helsley," The Athletic's Katie Woo wrote Friday morning when making one bold prediction for St. Louis ahead of this summer's trade deadline. "Ryan Helsley has not been nearly as dominant as last season, but he’s still logged 19 saves out of 25 opportunities, and his fastball velocity remains one of the best in the league. Every contending team covets high-leverage firepower in relief."
Helsley has posted a 3-1 record with a 3.27 ERA, 36-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .260 batting average against a 1.42 WHIP and 19 saves in 33 innings pitched for St. Louis this season.
"But the Cardinals, who are teetering on the competitive ledge themselves, don’t seem inclined to trade him, even with Helsley set for free agency after the season," Woo continued. "St. Louis could net a sizable return by trading its closer, but it’s more likely it holds on to him, extends a qualifying offer for 2026 and hopes for a competitive draft pick if he walks."
Considering that experts were predicting last offseason that Helsley could be worth $100 million after the 2025 season ends, it's tough to imagine the Cardinals re-signing him for 2026.
However, St. Louis remains only 1 1/2 games out of a National League Wild Card spot and hasn't reached the playoffs since 2022, so perhaps the Cardinals' front office is reluctant to trade their most-reliable reliever with postseason hopes intact -- even if it means sacrificing a haul of top prospects in exchange for Helsley.
