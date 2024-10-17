Dodgers' Projected $7 Million Star Could Fit For Cardinals After Great Start
The St. Louis Cardinals have a big offseason ahead of them.
St. Louis finished the 2024 season with an 83-79 record and finished in second place in the National League Central behind the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cardinals have tough choices to make this winter and will have to toe a fine line.
The Cardinals want to cut payroll and reset the organization after two straight seasons of missing the playoffs. Chaim Bloom has been announced to take over as the Cardinals' new president of baseball operations after the 2025 season ends. St. Louis likely won't make massive investments this winter, especially with broadcast rights up in the air.
The Cardinals still will add at least a few players, and a Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star should be in St. Louis' sights.
Walker Buehler is a two-time All-Star and is projected to get a deal worth roughly $7 million over two years. There was a time when Buehler was one of the top pitchers in the National League, but injuries have held him back over the last few years.
Buehler returned to the mound in 2024 after missing the 2023 season. Unsurprisingly, he struggled in his first year back and had a 5.38 ERA in the regular season across 16 outings.
While this is the case, the Cardinals should take a look at him. He is in the Dodgers' playoff rotation and held the New York Mets scoreless across four innings of work on Wednesday in the National League Championship Series.
Buehler is a guy that the Cardinals could bet on a bounce-back year from at a discount. He recently turned 30 years old and certainly could bounce back in 2024. St. Louis should give him a call about a two-year deal right when free agency opens.
