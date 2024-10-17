Inside The Cardinals

Dodgers' Projected $7 Million Star Could Fit For Cardinals After Great Start

St. Louis should give the Dodgers star a call this winter

Patrick McAvoy

Aug 16, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of Los Angeles Dodgers hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Aug 16, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of Los Angeles Dodgers hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals have a big offseason ahead of them.

St. Louis finished the 2024 season with an 83-79 record and finished in second place in the National League Central behind the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cardinals have tough choices to make this winter and will have to toe a fine line.

The Cardinals want to cut payroll and reset the organization after two straight seasons of missing the playoffs. Chaim Bloom has been announced to take over as the Cardinals' new president of baseball operations after the 2025 season ends. St. Louis likely won't make massive investments this winter, especially with broadcast rights up in the air.

The Cardinals still will add at least a few players, and a Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star should be in St. Louis' sights.

Walker Buehler is a two-time All-Star and is projected to get a deal worth roughly $7 million over two years. There was a time when Buehler was one of the top pitchers in the National League, but injuries have held him back over the last few years.

Buehler returned to the mound in 2024 after missing the 2023 season. Unsurprisingly, he struggled in his first year back and had a 5.38 ERA in the regular season across 16 outings.

While this is the case, the Cardinals should take a look at him. He is in the Dodgers' playoff rotation and held the New York Mets scoreless across four innings of work on Wednesday in the National League Championship Series.

Buehler is a guy that the Cardinals could bet on a bounce-back year from at a discount. He recently turned 30 years old and certainly could bounce back in 2024. St. Louis should give him a call about a two-year deal right when free agency opens.

More MLB: Cardinals Urged To Sign $65 Million Star To Replace Paul Goldschmidt

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News