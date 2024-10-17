Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Urged To Sign $65 Million Star To Replace Paul Goldschmidt

Would the Cardinals actually consider signing the star this winter?

Patrick McAvoy

Jul 18, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; A view of an official New Era on field hat of the Arizona Diamondbacks at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Jul 18, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; A view of an official New Era on field hat of the Arizona Diamondbacks at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals may look different in the middle of the lineup in 2025.

Paul Goldschmidt has been a staple at first base and in the middle of the lineup for the Cardinals for years. He spent the last six seasons with the Cardinals after spending the first eight years of his big league career as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Goldschmidt will be a free agent and is expected to part ways with St. Louis this winter. It's unclear where he will go, but it has been hinted that the two sides will go in a different direction. Nothing is guaranteed at this point, but the most likely option will be Goldschmidt sadly wearing another team's jersey.

If he does leave, St. Louis will need to fill the spot at first base. There are internal options, but there will also be external options in free agency. Because of this, FanSided's Zach Pressnell urged the Cardinals to consider signing Diamondbacks slugger Christian Walker.

"There are some great options to replace him in free agency," Pressnell said. "Pete Alonso obviously comes to mind, as every team that needs a slugger is going to chase Alonso. But Christian Walker is also entering free agency, and he may be even better than Alonso as an overall baseball player.

"The 33-year-old Walker is routinely finishing in the top three in Gold Glove at first base. He has two Gold Gloves and he's in line to win another one this season. He also routinely puts up an OPS of .800, doing so in each of the last three seasons. Last year, Walker slashed .251/.335/.468 with 26 home runs and 26 doubles."

Walker is projected to get a deal worth $65 million across three seasons by Spotrac. This is expensive, but shouldn't be out of the realm of possibility for St. Louis, even though it wants to trim payroll.

More MLB: Cardinals Predicted To Move On From $11 Million All-Star Soon

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News