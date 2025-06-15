Dodgers, Red Sox Urged To 'Beware' Of Cardinals Trade Chip
Erick Fedde is going to be one of the better trade chips for the St. Louis Cardinals if they opt to sell this season.
The starting pitching market is typically rather hot at the trade deadline, and it should be the same this season, if not hotter.
Fedde has been a reliable option during the last year and a half in the big leagues and he's on an expiring contract.
Cody Williams of FanSided acknowledged the Los Angeles Dodgers, Cleveland Guardians, and Boston Red Sox as potential suitors for Fedde, but urged them to beware of the righty.
"Fedde has continued to be solid with his overall numbers, posting a 3.54 ERA (second best in the Cardinals rotation) with a 1.30 WHIP. What jumps off the page with Baseball Savant, however, is that he's sitting with an expected ERA at 5.28 this season, 1.74 points higher than the actual mark," Williams wrote. "With the contact he's giving up and the situations he's found himself in, he's simply not been as good as his current ERA would suggest. His stuff likely isn't going to tick up meaningfully to change that, which means any team pursuing him should expect him to not be as strongly impactful as he has been.
"Buyers that should beware: Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Guardians, Los Angeles Dodgers"
Fedde is certainly a bit of a question mark. All of the underlying numbers indicate he's gotten lucky with the batted balls in play over the last year and a half, but with so much consistent production, it's hard to consider it all luck.
The Cardinals will likely look to shop Fedde and they'll likely find a deal for him. But he wouldn't be much of an upgrade for the Red Sox, Guardians, or Dodgers.
