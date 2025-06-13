MLB Writer Ready To Panic Over Struggling Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals got off to one of the better possible starts this season. Heading into June, St. Louis was nearly 10 games over .500 while playing in a favorite division.
But this month, everything has come crashing down. The Cardinals are 3-7 in June, and they look like a shell of their former selves.
FanSided's Chris Landers recently shared that he's ready to panic over the Cardinals due to their losing ways.
"Behind a breakout start from young lefty Matthew Liberatore and resurgences from the likes of Erick Fedde, Miles Mikolas and Steven Matz, St. Louis was suddenly pitching as well as anybody in baseball, carrying an offense that was solid but certainly far from elite," Landers wrote. "Unfortunately, the bloom may be off the rose.
"The script has totally flipped since the start of June: Cardinals pitching is 25th in baseball with a 4.95 ERA this month, and Wednesday marked the eighth time in 10 games that they'd allowed at least five runs against. If the Cardinals played in the American League, we might not even be having this conversation. Unfortunately, they play in the NL Central, and that makes this recent funk loom even larger in the grand scheme of things."
If the Cardinals want to make the postseason in the loaded National League, they can't slip up like this.
Having their pitching staff fall apart seemingly makes sense. They were seeing quite a bit of star production from players who shouldn't have been producing at that rate. Now that they're all regressing to the mean, St. Louis is in trouble.
While they aren't out of the race or anything like that, the Cardinals are only a few more bad weeks away from being big time sellers at the trade deadline. They need to turn it around as soon as possible.
