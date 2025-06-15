Dodgers Reportedly Monitoring Ex-Cardinals Ace In Trade
Sandy Alcántara came up to the big leagues with the St. Louis Cardinals before he landed with the Miami Marlins. With the Marlins, Alcántara has seen a lot of success including a 2022 National League Cy Young award.
Now the righty is sitting on the trade block with Miami as many expect him to be one of the bigger names traded at the deadline. But who's going to be the team to land him?
Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported the Los Angeles Dodgers were one of the teams monitoring Alcántara in a trade this season. This might be one of the worst-case scenarios for the Cardinals this season.
"Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara is starting to look like himself again after undergoing Tommy John surgery, with his fastball (97.6-mph) and command returning just in time to get traded," Nightengale wrote. "Alcantara, who’s yielding a 1.50 ERA in his last two starts compared to 8.47 in his first 11 starts, should be the No. 1 trade piece on the market.
"The Dodgers, who have plenty of prospects, are one of the teams lurking."
The Dodgers make plenty of sense as a suitor for the talented righty. He's on a very team-friendly contract, which would work well with the Dodgers' expensive payroll.
For the Cardinals, it would be a nightmare to see their former ace land with an NL powerhouse. St. Louis will be actively competing with the Dodgers for a spot in the postseason this season. If they have to face a loaded rotation that includes Alcántara, the Cardinals might be in a tough spot.
