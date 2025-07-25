Erick Fedde Linked To NL Contender After Cardinals DFA Decision
The St. Louis Cardinals finally bit the bullet and designated Erick Fedd for assignment. This was a move that should have been expected weeks ago, but it seems like the Cardinals' front office didn't want to admit their mistake.
Now, Fedde is free to be added or claimed by any team in the league.
Michael Brauner of San Francisco Giants OnSi recently suggested the Giants could take a flier on the recently DFA'd Fedde.
"The 13.50 ERA and 2.49 WHIP over the last five starts are to blame here as Fedde has hit rock bottom. Perhaps though it's maybe a change of scenery that's needed here," Brauner wrote. "Fedde is just a year removed from the best season of his career, posting a 3.30 ERA over 31 starts in 2024 with a 1.162 WHIP and an extremely valuable bWAR of 5.6.
"While it may feel like it is, it's not this distant memory, the last time he was able to pitch at a high level, so perhaps there's a mechanical issue that could be solved by a fresh coaching staff. Fedde is not going to arrive to a new club and immediately become an ace again, however he absolutely could be capable of contributing to the back end of a rotation and providing depth."
If there's a team in baseball that's desperate enough to give Fedde a chance, it's the Giants.
The Giants are trying to chase the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West, but their pitching staff has next to zero depth. They have a few talented arms at the top of the rotation, but nothing else.
San Francisco could scoop Fedde up and give him a chance to turn his season around. If the righty is horrendous in one or two starts, the Giants could cut ties with him. But if he manages to eat some innings, the Giants could be in a much better spot down the stretch.
