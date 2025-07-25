Cardinals Trading $81 Million Star 'Seems Unavoidable,' Per Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals came into the month of July seemingly ready to buy at the trade deadline and contend for a postseason spot. But after struggling for most of the month, the Cardinals could enter sell mode during the last week before the deadline passes.
The top trade chip on the roster is expiring closer Ryan Helsley. Spotrac projects Helsley to sign for $81 million when he hits free agency at the end of the year. At that price tag, the Cardinals will almost certainly lose him in the offseason.
The Athletic's Katie Woo recently suggested that trading Helsley "seems unavoidable" for the struggling Cardinals.
"Moving Helsley, who will be a first-time free agent at the end of the season, seems unavoidable. The Cardinals elected to hold on to Helsley coming into the year, a decision that baffled rival executives at the time," Woo wrote. "Now several of those same executives are speed-dialing Mozeliak, eager to deal for one of baseball’s top closers. At least five teams have inquired with varying degrees of interest, league sources said.
"Helsley’s value is not nearly as high as it was in the winter. Some of that is to be expected, as an acquiring team would gain just two months of control. Still, contending teams want firepower, and relief pitching is always coveted this time of year. Helsley and the Cleveland Guardians’ Emmanuel Clase look to be the top closers available, leaving Helsley counting down the days."
If the Cardinals hold onto Helsley, it would be a crushing mistake.
St. Louis has one of the best assets in baseball. Relievers often net the most value in trade deadline deals. The Cardinals could take advantage of a bit of a dry market and swing a deal that brings back a top 100 prospect or two.
Either way, if the Cardinals hold onto the flamethrower, they'll lose him for next to nothing in the offseason. Trading him now seems unavoidable because it's the obvious decision.
More MLB: Astros Linked To Recently DFA'd $15 Million Cardinals Pitcher