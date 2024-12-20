Ex-Braves Gold Glove Winner Would Be Worth Flier For Cardinals
Most of the chatter about the St. Louis Cardinals this offseason has been about the trade market.
Nolan Arenado has been featured in most of the headlines as he is the most likely player to be on the move. Other high-priced veterans also have been mentioned as the the trade market has heated up as well.
While this is the case, there are players the club should consider adding this offseason as well. The Cardinals want to trim payroll so they clearly won't add a high-priced player. With the 2025 season being a year in transition, it would be shocking to see any expensive deals.
The Cardinals still will need to play 162 games in 2025 and need to field a roster. The team also has hinted that it isn't planning on completely tearing things down and wants to be competitive in the division at least.
One player the Cardinals should consider to add depth to the organization is one-time All-Star and Gold Glove Award winner Adam Duvall.
Duvall is an 11-year big league veteran who has spent time with the San Francisco Giants. Cincinnati Reds, Atlanta Braves, Miami Marlins, and Boston Red Sox. He was named an All-Star while with the Reds and earned his Gold Glove Award in 2021 while spending time with the Marlins and Braves.
He didn't have a great 2024 season. Duvall had 11 home runs and 30 RBIs in 104 games but slashed .182/.245/.323.
While this is the case, he has a connection to Chaim Bloom after both spending the 2023 season in Boston. Duvall appeared in 92 games with Boston and clubbed 21 home runs and drove in 58 runs while slashing .247/.303/.531.
Duvall is a player who could be brought in for almost nothing while providing depth for the outfield with upside.
