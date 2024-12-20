Inside The Cardinals

Ex-Braves Gold Glove Winner Would Be Worth Flier For Cardinals

The Cardinals could use a little more depth for the outfield

Patrick McAvoy

Oct 6, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; A detailed view of an Atlanta Braves postseason hat on the bench during a workout before the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; A detailed view of an Atlanta Braves postseason hat on the bench during a workout before the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

Most of the chatter about the St. Louis Cardinals this offseason has been about the trade market.

Nolan Arenado has been featured in most of the headlines as he is the most likely player to be on the move. Other high-priced veterans also have been mentioned as the the trade market has heated up as well.

While this is the case, there are players the club should consider adding this offseason as well. The Cardinals want to trim payroll so they clearly won't add a high-priced player. With the 2025 season being a year in transition, it would be shocking to see any expensive deals.

The Cardinals still will need to play 162 games in 2025 and need to field a roster. The team also has hinted that it isn't planning on completely tearing things down and wants to be competitive in the division at least.

One player the Cardinals should consider to add depth to the organization is one-time All-Star and Gold Glove Award winner Adam Duvall.

Duvall is an 11-year big league veteran who has spent time with the San Francisco Giants. Cincinnati Reds, Atlanta Braves, Miami Marlins, and Boston Red Sox. He was named an All-Star while with the Reds and earned his Gold Glove Award in 2021 while spending time with the Marlins and Braves.

He didn't have a great 2024 season. Duvall had 11 home runs and 30 RBIs in 104 games but slashed .182/.245/.323.

While this is the case, he has a connection to Chaim Bloom after both spending the 2023 season in Boston. Duvall appeared in 92 games with Boston and clubbed 21 home runs and drove in 58 runs while slashing .247/.303/.531.

Duvall is a player who could be brought in for almost nothing while providing depth for the outfield with upside.

More MLB: Ex-Cardinals Star Linked To Astros After Failed Nolan Arenado Trade

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News