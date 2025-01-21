Ex-Cardinals $13 Million Fan-Favorite Linked To NL Central Rival
The St. Louis Cardinals made some solid moves ahead of the 2024 season.
St. Louis knew it had some weaknesses that it needed to address. The Cardinals needed pitching badly and acted quickly and decisively. The Cardinals added Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn, and Kyle Gibson in free agency. St. Louis also bolstered the bullpen.
The Cardinals didn't have the season they hoped to have and now are at a crossroads. St. Louis has done a whole lot of nothing so far this offseason. The Cardinals turned down Gibson and Lynn's club options for 2025 and lost some players in free agency like Paul Goldschmidt.
Gibson was someone who fans quickly grew to like in 2024 and there have been some rumblings that the team may have interest in bringing him back. Gibson made $13 million last year and likely would be roughly the same price if not cheaper now.
The Cardinals haven't done anything yet but there is still time to do so. Other teams are looking for pieces too and FanSided's Eric Cole suggested Gibson for the National League Central rival Milwaukee Brewers.
"The Brewers don't need to swing for the fences here," Cole said. "With Freddy Peralta, Woodruff, and Cortes, they have the makings of a strong front of the rotation and there is a bit of depth behind them. What Milwaukee needs is someone that can cover ample innings behind them. As it turns out, there is a free agent out there right now that could work for the Brewers in Kyle Gibson.
"On the surface, the 37-year-old Gibson may seem like a weird fit for the Brewers especially if they are truly looking to contend in 2025. He is generally going to post a mid-4 ERA, doesn't miss a ton of bats, and usually deals with a number of baserunners. However, the one thing that he is pretty much a lock to do is what Milwaukee needs right now and that is give them innings."
If the Cardinals want him back, they should act quickly before another team can get him.
