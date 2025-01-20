Why Ex-Rangers Vet Should Be Top Target for Cardinals In Free Agency
The St. Louis Cardinals clearly aren't going to make any ground-breaking additions this offseason.
At this point, it is pretty clear what the Cardinals' hopes for the offseason are. The Cardinals want to trim payroll by trading Nolan Arenado away and then see what happens. There's still a few more weeks until Spring Training, but the Cardinals have nothing to show for the offseason.
Maybe Arenado eventually will be dealt, but the Cardinals are no closer to contention right now and aren't fully rebuilding. The Cardinals seem to be in a state of limbo held up by the possibility of trading Arenado.
That is the main story and has been talked about plenty. If they are able to deal him away, they still need to add pieces if they want to be competitive next season. It was hinted that the Cardinals are looking for bullpen help and maybe some right-handed help for the lineup.
Because of this, 16-year Major League Baseball veteran David Robertson should be the team's top priority in free agency. Robertson spent the 2024 season with the Texas Rangers and had a 3.00 ERA in 68 appearances. He's 39 years old now so he likely will end up landing a one-year deal in free agency. That could be great for the Cardinals.
St. Louis would be able to improve the bullpen without sacrificing any long-term spending flexibility at all. The Cardinals clearly need to do something. Maybe Robertson could be that guy.
