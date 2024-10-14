Ex-Cardinals $56 Million Ace Labeled Top Tradable Hurler; Is Reunion Possible?
The St. Louis Cardinals are entering a rebuilding phase that could completely restructure the big-league roster and this winter's trade market could significantly impact that.
Ironically, nearly a year after retooling the pitching staff, the Cardinals will have important decisions to make regarding several hurlers' future with the organization.
With the rotation having the most potential moving pieces this upcoming offseason, perhaps the Cardinals could look to trade for a former homegrown hurler, who's now one of the most highly coveted pitchers on the market.
"Sandy Alcántara was the best pitcher in baseball during the 2022 season, going 14-9 with a 2.28 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 207 strikeouts in 228.2 innings while tossing six complete games on his way to unanimous NL Cy Young honors," Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter wrote Monday after ranking the right-handed pitcher as the No. 2 top potential trade chip for this winter. "Even coming off Tommy John surgery, he offers more upside than any other pitcher expected to be available on the trade market."
Alcantara lasted only one season with St. Louis, where he was used as a reliever. He logged a lackluster 4.32 ERA with a 10-to-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .273 batting average against and a 1.80 WHIP in 8 1/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals in 2017 before being traded that winter to the Miami Marlins that following offseason, where he found his home in the rotation.
With Sonny Gray a potential trade chip because of his backloaded contract, Miles Mikolas and Steven Matz unreliable forces in the rotation and Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn having club options that have yet to be picked up, the Cardinals could be in the market for another starter this winter.
According to Spotract, the two-time All-Star signed a five-year, $56 million contract with the Marlins that provides Alcantara with $17.3 million for the next two seasons—plus a $21 million club option for 2027.
Considering Alcantara's steep upside, his contract might be a bargain, especially if he returns without skipping a beat. Perhaps this winter could be a chance for Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak to redeem himself from the horrendous Marcell Ozuna trade he made in 2017.
