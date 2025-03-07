Inside The Cardinals

Ex-Cardinals $74 Million Gold Glover Poised To Make St. Louis Regret Trading Him

The former St. Louis homegrown star is thriving with his new club

Nate Hagerty

Aug 30, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Tommy Edman (19) celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk-off two-run home run against the San Diego Padres during the ninth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Tommy Edman (19) celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk-off two-run home run against the San Diego Padres during the ninth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
In this story:

Under John Mozeliak's reign as president of baseball operations, the St. Louis Cardinals have gained a reputation for completing trades that have backfired.

Since assuming his role in 2017, Mozeliak has traded several stars, including Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen and 2022 National League Cy Young recipient Sandy Alcantara.

Mozeliak completed a three-team trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox last summer, hoping it would help produce a return to the postseason. Sadly, the Cardinals missed the playoffs for a second consecutive year and lost an extremely valuable asset in the process.

"(Tommy) Edman’s five-year, $74 million contract was one of the best extensions of the offseason," The Athletic's Jim Bowden wrote when outlining players who are turning heads at this year's spring training. "He can play all over the diamond, with center field, second base and shortstop his three best positions (in that order). He’s expected to open the season as the Dodgers’ center fielder. He hit only .237 in the regular season after Los Angeles acquired him at the trade deadline from the Cardinals."

The Gold Glove defender was crucial to the Dodgers' 2024 World Series championship victory -- batting .407/.393/.630 with one home run, three doubles and 11 RBIs to win NL Championship Series MVP.

"Dave Roberts, (Dodgers) manager: 'Tommy has looked good this spring,'" as transcribed by Bowden. "'Excited to see what he does this season with a healthy offseason.'”

Watching Edman log a .294/.400/.588 slash line with one home run and two doubles in last year's World Series was painful for Cardinals fans. They have been forced to watch former players, such as 2023 American League Championship Series MVP Adolis García, thrive in the postseason while St. Louis slowly loses its way.

The Dodgers had their eyes on Edman long before they traded for him last summer. They valued the switch-hitting utility man far more than the Cardinals, who drafted him in 2016.

If only Mozeliak had recognized Edman's tremendous skillset before unwisely trading him at last year's deadline, perhaps the Cardinals would have a more stable lineup heading into an unpredictable and unprecedented 2025 season.

More MLB: Cardinals Slugger 'Looks Primed' For Breakout Season After Lethargic Start To Career

Published
Nate Hagerty
NATE HAGERTY

Nate Hagerty joined “Inside The Cardinals” as a content creator to spread knowledge about his favorite childhood team. A hometown native of Boston, Hagerty chose at an early age of six years old to follow the St. Louis Cardinals. The miraculous season of 04’ for the Red Sox did not deter Hagerty from rooting against his hometown team, nor did it in 2013 against the Red Birds. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu 

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News