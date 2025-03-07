Ex-Cardinals $74 Million Gold Glover Poised To Make St. Louis Regret Trading Him
Under John Mozeliak's reign as president of baseball operations, the St. Louis Cardinals have gained a reputation for completing trades that have backfired.
Since assuming his role in 2017, Mozeliak has traded several stars, including Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen and 2022 National League Cy Young recipient Sandy Alcantara.
Mozeliak completed a three-team trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox last summer, hoping it would help produce a return to the postseason. Sadly, the Cardinals missed the playoffs for a second consecutive year and lost an extremely valuable asset in the process.
"(Tommy) Edman’s five-year, $74 million contract was one of the best extensions of the offseason," The Athletic's Jim Bowden wrote when outlining players who are turning heads at this year's spring training. "He can play all over the diamond, with center field, second base and shortstop his three best positions (in that order). He’s expected to open the season as the Dodgers’ center fielder. He hit only .237 in the regular season after Los Angeles acquired him at the trade deadline from the Cardinals."
The Gold Glove defender was crucial to the Dodgers' 2024 World Series championship victory -- batting .407/.393/.630 with one home run, three doubles and 11 RBIs to win NL Championship Series MVP.
"Dave Roberts, (Dodgers) manager: 'Tommy has looked good this spring,'" as transcribed by Bowden. "'Excited to see what he does this season with a healthy offseason.'”
Watching Edman log a .294/.400/.588 slash line with one home run and two doubles in last year's World Series was painful for Cardinals fans. They have been forced to watch former players, such as 2023 American League Championship Series MVP Adolis García, thrive in the postseason while St. Louis slowly loses its way.
The Dodgers had their eyes on Edman long before they traded for him last summer. They valued the switch-hitting utility man far more than the Cardinals, who drafted him in 2016.
If only Mozeliak had recognized Edman's tremendous skillset before unwisely trading him at last year's deadline, perhaps the Cardinals would have a more stable lineup heading into an unpredictable and unprecedented 2025 season.
