Ex-Cardinals All-Star Projected To Land $13.9 Million Contract
One former member of the St. Louis Cardinals is going to be available this winter.
Former Cardinals All-Star shortstop Paul DeJong spent the first six-plus years of his career with St. Louis but was traded during the 2023 season to the Toronto Blue Jays.
DeJong began the 2024 season with the Chicago White Sox and impressed. He was having one of his best seasons in years and was traded to the Kansas City Royals where he has been an integral piece for a playoff contender.
He will be a free agent this winter and will cash in. He currently is projected to get a deal worth roughly $13.9 million over three years, according to Spotrac.
That isn't a small chunk of change. He has earned it with his play this season and likely will land with a contender -- maybe even Kansas City in free agency. DeJong appeared in 139 total games this season with the White Sox and Royals and clubbed 24 home runs and drove in 56 runs.
He isn't a high-batting average player, but his power and solid defense certainly will help a team. There likely will be a handful of teams that pursue him this winter, but the Cardinals won't be one. St. Louis is looking to cut payroll and likely isn't going to be adding too much this winter.
DeJong has had plenty of experience with the Cardinals and hopefully is able to get another solid opportunity this winter in free agency.
