Cardinals Reportedly Promote Top Pitching Prospect For Help Amid Grueling Stretch
The St. Louis Cardinals are at the busiest point of their season, where they're shopping for trades while fighting a tight National League Central race.
With everyone so focused on the recent moves made by St. Louis, some have forgotten that the Cardinals are seven games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central and are in the middle of playing 16 consecutive games -- no rest days.
To help the club get through this difficult stretch, the Cardinals are dipping into their farm system and will give a top prospect his debut.
"The (Cardinals) are calling up 2021 first-round pick Michael McGreevy," The Athletic's Katie Woo reported on Tuesday. "He will spot start Wednesday vs. Texas (Rangers). With team playing 16 straight games, org wanted to work in an extra rest day for the rotation. They'll do a six-man rotation one time through."
McGreevy has posted a 5-7 record with a 4.45 ERA, 96-to-36 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .257 batting average against and a 1.34 WHIP in 109 1/3 innings pitched for Triple-A Memphis in 2024.
The 24-year-old has been promoted every season he's played since being drafted by St. Louis in the first round of the 2021 draft. Last season was his first season in Triple-A and now he's made it to the show.
The No. 15 Cardinals' top prospect has shown great control in the minors and it should be interesting to see how he does in his first start as a big leaguer.
