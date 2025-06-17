Ex-Cardinals Big-Ticket Pickup Takes Step Toward MLB Comeback
The St. Louis Cardinals had a rough 2023 season and used the offseason ahead of the 2024 season looking to add more pitching.
That was shown in the starting rotation by signing Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn, and Kyle Gibson. That was also shown in the bullpen as the club brought guys like Andrew Kittredge and Keynan Middleton to town.
Middleton was a pretty big pickup for the Cardinals ahead of the 2024 season. He was coming off a red-hot 2023 seaosn. He began it with the Chicago White Sox and had a 3.96 ERA in 39 appearances. That doesn't sound too great, but he turned it up a notch after being traded to the New York Yankees. He had a 1.88 ERA in 12 appearances and parlayed that into a deal with the Cardinals in free agency.
Unfortunately, he never was able to pitch for St. Louis in the big leagues, though. He underwent season–ending surgery to repair his flexor tendon and then St. Louis turned down the club option on his deal after the season ended.
Middleton remains a free agent and took a public step toward a return to the big leagues. A video was shared on social media of Middleton throwing a bullpen.
The Cardinals could use some more bullpen help right now. If Middleton is healthy, it wouldn't hurt to go after him on a minor league deal. Why not take a shot on a hurler with upside who you're familiar with?
