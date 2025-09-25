Ex-Cardinals Closer May Still Have Upside, Cards Could Reunite This Winter
The St. Louis Cardinals are still mathematically alive in the National League Wild Card race, but are still unlikely to reach the postseason despite a 9-8 comeback win over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night. They were sellers at this year's trade deadline, sending relievers Ryan Helsley, Phil Maton and Steven Matz to contending teams while allowing some of their younger arms to step into larger roles for the rest of the season.
Helsley has struggled since being traded to the New York Mets. All 21 of his saves this season came in St. Louis before the deadline. He is 3-4 with a 4.75 ERA on the season and has posted an 8.47 mark since joining the Mets.
However, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report believes there is still upside with Helsley.
Ex-Cardinals Closer May Still Have Life, Could Reunite With Team
"Even relative to the extremely volatile nature of relief pitching, Ryan Helsley's decline has been shocking. And it's only gotten worse since he joined the Mets, for whom he has an 8.47 ERA in 20 appearances," Rymer wrote.
"As Helsley is set to be a free agent this winter, all of this is terribly timed. And no matter what happens, even his prospective suitors will know that his control probably can't be fixed. This is the second time in three years he's walked over four batters per nine innings.
His right arm is still worth believing in, however, and there may be a fix for his fastball. He's perhaps gotten too over-the-top with his arm angle, which was lower in his dominant years for St. Louis earlier in the 2020s."
Helsley's value has likely taken a major hit due to his struggles with the Mets. However, that could ultimately put him within the Cardinals' price range if they want to pursue bullpen help. Perhaps a reunion could be in the cards.
The two-time All-Star and reigning National League Reliever of the Year thrived in St. Louis and could benefit from being back in a familiar environment in 2026. Perhaps the Cardinals could take a flier on him and sign him back to a one-year deal for next season, while also placing him back in the closer's role.
It will certainly be interesting to see how his market develops, but he may still have life and could be of use to St. Louis.
More MLB: Cardinals Predicted To Cut Ties With Fan Favorite All-Star In Trade