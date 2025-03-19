Victor Scott To Majors? Cardinals Nearing Difficult Decision
What else could the St. Lous Cardinals ask from young outfielder Victor Scott II right now?
He entered camp in a battle for the starting center field job with Lars Nootbaar and Michael Siani. No matter what Nootbaar is going to have a big role whether in center or a corner outfield spot. While this is the case, Scott has been the best player in the competition this spring and is going to make it hard for the Cardinals to go in a different direction.
The 24-year-old slugged another home run on Wednesday and is now slashing .359/.457/.692 with three home runs, six RBIs, seven walks, five stolen bases, two doubles, and nine runs scored. This is a guy who is dynamic on the base paths, can play solid defense in the outfield, and has been phenomenal in Spring Training. You can check out a video of his home run from Wednesday below, provided by the team.
Scott got a shot early for the Cardinals last year but struggled offensively and went back down to the minors. That's what opened the door for Siani to have as large of a role as he did last year. While this is the case, Scott has made it difficult for the club to go in any direction other than giving him a shot with the big league club to at least begin the season.
He's done everything possible. Will the club reward him? There is just about one week to go until Opening Day. We likely will find out before then if Scott is going to make the big league club. All in all, he's doing everything possible to do so.
