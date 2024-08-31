Ex-Cardinals Fan-Favorite Lands With Shocking Contender Down Stretch
The St. Louis Cardinals certainly haven't had as much success since the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline as they hoped to have.
St. Louis was right in the mix for a National League Wild Card spot when the trade deadline approached. Because of this, the Cardinals opted to buy rather than sell. St. Louis landed Erick Fedde and old friend Tommy Pham to go along with some bullpen help.
Pham was an exciting pickup because it wasn't his first stint with the team. He spent the first four-plus seasons of his big league career in St. Louis from 2014 through 2018. The journeyman outfielder impressed with the Chicago White Sox early on this season but things didn't work out in his return to St. Louis.
He appeared in 23 games with the Cardinals and slashed .206/.286/.368 with two home runs and 12 RBIs. Pham recently was placed on waivers and was claimed by the Kansas City Royals, according to The Athletic's Katie Woo.
"The Kansas City Royals have claimed Tommy Pham off waivers, per a source," Woo said. "The Royals are fully in the (American League) Central race, trailing first-place Cleveland by 2 1/2 games. They'll pick up Pham as a veteran bat with ample postseason experience."
Kansas City has been an absolute shock this season. The Royals lost 106 games last season and now seem almost guaranteed to make the playoffs. Kansas City currently holds the No. 2 American League Wild Card with an impressive 75-61 record.
Pham is a fan-favorite, has been a positive voice in clubhouses throughout his career, and certainly can still provide a spark offensively. He will fit in well in Kansas City.
More MLB: Cardinals Rival Lands Recently-Acquired Pitcher Showing Trade Failed