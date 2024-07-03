Ex-Cardinals Fan Favorite Likely Trade Candidate; Here's What It Could Take
The St. Louis Cardinals appear confident that they'll add before the July 30 trade deadline and acquiring another veteran starter is at the forefront of the club's priorities.
With this summer's market being so slim for starting pitchers and many contending organizations looking to bolster their rotations -- it's a wonder what St. Louis would have to forfeit to land what they need.
There's a former Cardinals hurler who'll be highly coveted at this year's deadline, and one insider has given an estimate of how much a reunion might cost.
"From a team (Detroit Tigers) with an average farm system, I think they could get a top-five prospect and two top-30 prospects," The Athletic's Jim Bowden wrote Wednesday in response to a question about what the maximum return in a deal for Flaherty would look like for Detroit. "Flaherty is dealing with a back issue and will miss a scheduled start Wednesday. His health status will obviously impact his ultimate trade value."
Flaherty has logged a 5-5 record with a 3.24 ERA, 115-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .226 batting average against and a 1.00 WHIP in 89 innings pitched for the Tigers in 2024.
The 28-year-old is having a resurgent season and will become a free agent in 2025 -- making him a precious asset for a Detroit team looking to go through a little bit of a rebuild.
To meet Detroit's possible demand to sell Flaherty, the Cardinals would have to give up a highly rated pitcher or field position player in their farm system.
This could mean trading away an inspiring young talent such as Quin Mathews or Victor Scott II while giving up a pair of lower-level prospects.
If St. Louis is confident about going all in this season, a reunion with Flaherty would make sense but we'll have to wait and see how the market fairs.
