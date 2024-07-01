Inside The Cardinals

NL Central Rival Hurler Reportedly Could Be Traded; Cardinals Would Make Sense

St. Louis might want to consider trading with the division foe

Nate Hagerty

Jun 4, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Frankie Montas (47) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 4, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Frankie Montas (47) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
The St. Louis Cardinals are positioned to buy at this summer's trade deadline and starting pitching is at the forefront of the club's most essential needs.

Although this year's market is slim and the Cardinals might have to get creative to bolster their rotation, there's still plenty of time for things to open up.

If the National League Central rival Cincinnati Reds continue to spiral downward, St. Louis might look to make a trade for a piece of their bullpen.

Reds right-handed pitcher Frankie Montas was mentioned as a potential trade candidate on June 27 by New York Post's Jon Heyman when discussing his list of starters who he thinks could be dealt this summer.

Montas has logged a 3-6 record with a 4.23 ERA, 58-to-30 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .236 batting average against and a 1.31 WHIP in 72 1/3 innings pitched for Cincinnati in 2024.

The 31-year-old has a $20 million mutual option with a $2 million buyout for 2025 with the Reds -- making him a viable candidate to be traded if Cincinnati is looking to rebuild.

Although Montas's performance this season hasn't been the most impressive, he has a proven track record -- posting a 40-41 record with a 3.93 ERA, 670-to-227 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .249 batting average against and a 1.30 WHIP throughout his nine-season career.

The Reds could use help in the outfield -- which St. Louis can provide by trading from their plethora of outfielders along with a pair of prospects in exchange for Montas.

Trading away top prospects for Montas probably wouldn't be worth it but if the Cardinals can acquire him without giving up too much of their future, a deal would be worth pursuing.

