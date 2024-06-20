Cardinals Superstar Surprisingly Seen As Blockbuster Trade Option For Rival
The St. Louis Cardinals are in an interesting spot.
St. Louis has been one of the hottest teams in baseball over the last month and at this point seems to be heading toward buying at the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline. While this is the case, anything could happen with six weeks to go until the deadline.
The Cardinals have been mentioned in a plethora of trade rumors over the last month and one player who has popped up as an option is superstar slugger Paul Goldschmidt. One team that surprisingly was mentioned as an option to land the star was the rival Milwaukee Brewers by The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
"Position targets: Starting rotation (and) relief pitching," Bowden said. "The Brewers have made it clear to other teams that they're satisfied with their position player pool but want to improve their starting and relief pitching at the trade deadline. However, if they can't land the pitching they seek, they could shock us by adding an impact first base bat such as Pete Alonso, Yandy Díaz, or Paul Goldschmidt."
If the Cardinals were to struggle this summer it wouldn't be too shocking to see Goldschmidt get traded. While this is the case, a deal with Milwaukee would be extremely unlikely. St. Louis and Milwaukee are National League Central rivals so a deal would be surprising. Any trade involving someone at the level of Goldschmidt would be shocking.
Keep an eye on Goldschmidt over the next few weeks but it would be surprising to see any move with the Brewers.
