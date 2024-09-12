Ex-Cardinals First-Round Pick 'Likely' To Become Free Agent; Reunion Would Make Sense
The St. Louis Cardinals will finish 2024 with a better record than last year and this winter will be much different from the previous offseason.
The pitching staff was the organization's biggest concern heading into last offseason. However, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak will have his hands full this winter retooling the rotation, bullpen -- requires slight improvement -- and offense.
Despite replenishing the rotation last winter, the Cardinals still need more reliable starting pitchers and perhaps a former St. Louis hurler could be a viable option.
"Michael Wacha, Kansas City Royals: Very quietly, Wacha has been outstanding for the upstart Royals, pitching to a 3.34 ERA in 25 starts," CBS Sports' Mike Axisa wrote Thursday. "He has a $16 million player option for next season. Even at age 33, it seems likely Wacha will decline the option and go back into free agency, where a 2-3 year contract could be waiting."
Wacha logged a 59-39 record with a 3.91 ERA, 759-to-301 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and 1.33 WHIP throughout seven seasons pitched for the Cardinals.
The 33-year-old was a free agent last offseason but the Cardinals neglected to re-sign him after having already landed Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson.
Sadly, the Cardinals missed out by not re-signing Wacha after he logged a 12-7 record with a 3.34 ERA, 130-to-40 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .246 batting average against and a 1.19 WHIP in 151 innings pitched for the Royals this season.
If Wacha declines his player option for 2025 with Kansas City, the Cardinals should consider making him an offer. He appears to still have plenty left in the tank and could be another excellent leader with playoff experience for a young St. Louis roster.
