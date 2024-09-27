Ex-Cardinals Frontline Starter Would 'Be A Fool' To Pursue Reunion This Offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals retooled their pitching staff last offseason but the additions weren't enough to prevent them from missing the playoffs for a second consecutive year.
With veteran right-handed pitchers Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn having 2025 club options that have yet to be picked up, the Cardinals may seek the free agent market again to replenish the rotation.
A reunion with a former Cardinals star is usually coveted, but when that player is no longer performing as well as he used to, the desire to reunite diminishes. Fortunately, St. Louis fans won't have to worry about a familiar face re-joining the rotation this winter.
"(Jordan) Montgomery reported to the (Arizona) Diamondbacks out of shape, didn’t make his first start until April 19 and ultimately wasn’t even a shell of the pitcher he’d been the past three seasons, posting a 6.23 ERA in 21 starts and four relief appearances," The Athletic's Jim Bowden wrote when listing off his 10 biggest disappointments from 2024. "He’d be a fool to re-enter free agency after this disastrous season, so expect him to return to the Diamondbacks unless they trade him this offseason."
Montgomery has logged an 8-7 record with a 6.23 ERA, 83-to-44 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .312 batting average against and a 1.65 WHIP in 117 innings pitched for Arizonza this season.
After regretfully betting on himself with his money-crazed agent, Scott Boras, last winter, Montgomery didn't sign a deal with Arizona until shortly before the season started. Consequently, the former Cardinals southpaw missed all of spring training and that seemed to significantly impact his performance negatively.
St. Louis can't afford to make moves this winter that will hurt the organization long-term, so trading for Montgomery is almost certainly out of the question.
