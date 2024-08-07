Ex-Cardinals Gold Glover Listed As Top Pending Free Agent; Could Reunion Be Imminent?
The St. Louis Cardinals' outfield seems to be constantly changing, with players getting injured or traded constantly over the last few seasons.
For instance, at the beginning of this season, utility man Tommy Edman was projected to be the starting center fielder. Now he's playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cardinals No. 3 top prospect Victor Scott II is commanding that position while Michael Siani recovers from an injury.
Who's to say that the Cardinals won't make more changes to the outfield in the offseason? Perhaps they'll reunite with a former slugger who's set to hit the market this winter.
Boston Red Sox outfielder Tyler O'Neill will become a free agent for the first time in his career after this season ends and he will likely seek a generous contract to complement his resurgent performance in 2024.
O'Neill is batting .268 with 38 extra-base hits including 22 home runs, 45 RBIs and a .901 OPS in 80 games played for Boston this season.
The 29-year-old was traded to the Red Sox last December in exchange for right-handed pitchers Victor Santos and Nick Robertson.
The two-time Gold Glove defender's six-year stint with St. Louis didn't end on the brightest note as he logged a .231/.312/.403 slash line with only nine home runs and and 28 RBIs in 72 games played for the Cardinals in 2023.
Now that the Cardinals have a potential Gold Glove center fielder in Michael Siani, along with Lars Nootbaar, Brendan Donovan, Alec Burleson and several top prospects on their way to being major league-ready, it would be tough to find a spot on the roster for O'Neill if St. Louis were to pursue a reunion this offseason.
However, where there's a will, there's a way and O'Neill's stats from 2024 are too impressive to ignore -- plus St. Louis could use another productive right-handed bat. It'll be interesting to see if the Cardinals look to reunite with the former homegrown talent this winter.
