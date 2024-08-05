Ex-Cardinals Gold Glover Reportedly Blindsided By Recent Blockbuster Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals patiently waited for their moment to strike at the trade deadline this summer and seized the opportunity when it arose.
There were a plethora of rumors and speculations in the weeks leading up to the deadline on who the Cardinals were going to target but insider information wasn't released until the final days.
Things were kept so secretive that one of the star players dealt from the Cardinals this summer had no idea the organization was shopping him until shortly before he was traded.
"'It was very shocking,' (Tommy) Edman said," The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett wrote on July 30. “I haven’t heard of too many guys getting traded while on the injured list, so I kind of thought that my name wasn’t going to be a part of it. But I started to hear some stuff over the past couple of days. Obviously, I’m very excited that it was to the (Los Angeles) Dodgers.”
Edman was projected to be the Cardinals' starting center fielder at the beginning of the season but pain from offseason wrist surgery and a sprained ankle he suffered during his rehab assignment have kept him sidelined all year.
Considering the Cardinals had just signed Edman through 2025 after failing to reach an agreement at arbitration over the winter, one would think that St. Louis had no immediate plans of trading him.
However, his lingering injuries and the emergence of Michael Siani out in center field made him an expendable asset.
The utility man has a bright future ahead of him and it's a shame unfortunate circumstances led to the end of his tenure with St. Louis. Trading Edman was a shocking move and it should be interesting to see how he plays for the Dodgers.
