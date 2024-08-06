Ex-Cardinals Homegrown Talent DFA'd Following Lackluster Stint With New Team
The St. Louis Cardinals made their moves at the trade deadline this summer and should be equipped to chase down the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the National League Central.
Although the trade market is closed until the offseason, St. Louis could still claim someone off waivers if the opportunity arises.
A former St. Louis homegrown talent would likely be thrilled to put on a Cardinals uniform again after a lackluster stint with his new team has left him without a job.
Texas Rangers catcher Andrew Knizner was designated for assignment after less than one season with the defending World Series champions, the organization announced Tuesday.
Knizner batted .167 with two extra-base hits including one home run, nine RBIs and a .394 OPS in 37 games played for the Rangers in 2024.
The 29-year-old was not re-signed by the Cardinals last winter after spending five seasons playing for St. Louis. Holding onto Knizner didn't make sense, with Iván Herrera and Pedro Pagés thriving as backups for starting catcher Wilson Contreras.
Throughout his time with the Cardinals, Knizner batted .216 with 48 extra-base hits including 17 home runs, 76 RBIs and a .621 OPS.
This has been Knizner's worst season at the plate and with the stats he recorded, it's tough to see why any team would want to pick up his contract.
If Knizner isn't acquired by another club, he will likely return to the Rangers' farm system. One thing's for certain -- St. Louis has no business claiming him back.
