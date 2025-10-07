Inside The Cardinals

Ex-Cardinals Hurler Cuts Ties With Diamondbacks Following 6th MLB Season

How many Cardinals fans remember this righty's tenure?

Jackson Roberts

Apr 16, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; General view of the Arizona Diamondbacks logo on the field prior to the game against the Chicago Cubs at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
In this story:

Offseason player movement is starting to pick up, and the St. Louis Cardinals are watching some old friends re-enter the market.

Four-year Cardinals pitcher Jake Woodford elected free agency from the Arizona Diamondbacks last week. But as it turned out, he wouldn't be the only ex-St. Louis hurler on his way out of the desert.

On Monday, Woodford was joined in free agency by a pitcher some may have forgotten made his Major League Baseball debut with the Cardinals, before beginning a journeyman arc.

Nabil Crismatt elects free agency

Sep 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Nabil Crismatt (61) pitches to Minnesota Twins second base Edouard Julien (47) in the fourth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images / Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

On Monday, right-hander Nabil Crismatt elected free agency from the Diamondbacks, according to his official transactions page. The 30-year-old has now played for four teams in his six-year professional career.

Crismatt debuted with the Cardinals in 2020, pitching six games and allowing three earned runs in 8 1/3 innings. He elected free agency after that season, too, setting the tone for what was to come over the next several years floating around the National League West.

From 2021 to 2023, Crismatt found a gig with the San Diego Padres, pitching 159 2/3 innings in the brown and gold. Then, he was designated for assignment and signed with the D-backs for the first time, and progressed to the Los Angeles Dodgers for the 2024 season.

In total, Crismatt has been released or DFA'd nine times in his professional career, and has now elected free agency eight times. The life of a journeyman is all about persistence.

For Arizona this season, Crismatt put up a 3.71 ERA in 34 innings, allowing 40 hits and striking out 25 batters. His best work came out of the bullpen in San Diego, especially in 2022, but he's been more of a swingman/starter of late.

Would the Cardinals consider taking a minor-league flier on Crismatt this winter? It's not out of the question, as there will likely be some spot starts and swingman roles available throughout the year as St. Louis tries to integrate some of its younger pitchers into the rotation on a more permanent basis.

Jackson Roberts
