Red-Hot Cardinals Should Bring 4-Time All-Star To St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals are one of the best teams in baseball, even though their winning streak recently was snapped.
St. Louis got its winning streak up to nine games and then it was snapped in the first game of a doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies on May 14th. The Cardinals got right back in the win column in the second half of the doubleheader that day and have won two more since. The Cardinals are riding another three-game winning streak after taking down the Kansas City Royals on Saturday, 1-0.
There is more excitement around this Cardinals team than at any point over the last few years. St. Louis is 26-20 and is playing well in all facets of the game. The offense has been consistent, the rotation is shining, and the bullpen has taken a step forward. This Cardinals team is fun to watch and is playing above expectations.
If the Cardinals can keep up this level of play, they should absolutely look to add this summer ahead of the trade deadline. The most obvious way to improve would be adding talent to the bullpen. Because of this, one team the Cardinals should have their eyes on is the Los Angeles Angels. Los Angeles has one of the best closers in Major League Baseball history in Kenley Jansen.
St. Louis doesn't need a closer as it has Ryan Helsley, but pairing him with Jansen for the eighth inning would be a huge get. It's too early to know if the Angels would move him. But, Los Angeles currently is 19-25 and Jansen is on a one-year deal. He has a 5.40 ERA so far this season in 15 games. That isn't great. But, he has the pedigree that it would be worth giving the Angels a call if the Cardinals can stay hot.
