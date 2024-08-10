Ex-Cardinals Hurler Reportedly Could Be Made Available; Is Reunion On Horizon?
The St. Louis Cardinals are contending for the playoffs this year and much of the team's success can be accredited to the rejuvenated pitching staff.
Granted, St. Louis doesn't have the best rotation or bullpen in the league but its arsenal is greatly improved from last year when the team finished with a 71-91 record.
With the National League playoff race being so tight, St. Louis will need all the help it can get and a former Cardinals hurler on the verge of becoming a free agent could be a solid depth option.
"Matt Bowman, right-handed pitcher with (Minnesota) Twins, is exercising his opt-out clause," New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Saturday morning. "Has 1.37 ERA over 29.2 innings with 33Ks and 1.01 WHIP in (Triple-A) St. Paul and since moving to the third base side of rubber a 0 ERA over 8.2 IP with 11 Ks. The Twins have until Monday to add him to a Major League Baseball roster or release him.
Bowman logged a 5-13 record with a 4.10 ERA, 124-to-49 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .259 batting average against and a 1.27 WHIP throughout three seasons with the Cardinals.
The 33-year-old hasn't been the most reliable reliever across his six-season career but his latest resurgence in the minors is worth an acknowledgement.
Also, Bowman is practically taking a bet on himself by exercising his opt-out clause. Doing this puts the Twins in a position where they'll either have to give him a raise or let him walk. This shows that he's confident in his abilities and that he believes he's worth more due to his recent success.
If the former St. Louis reliever doesn't re-sign with Minnesota, then the Cardinals should have every opportunity to reunite with him -- if they deem it a good idea to do so. Re-acquiring Bowman would be risky as his recent dominance in the minors might not translate to the big league level.
There's always the chance that Bowman could be a steal and prove to be a solid addition to the bullpen but that can't be known until he's given a chance. Will St. Louis be the club to give him another whack at the majors?
