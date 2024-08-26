Ex-Cardinals Manager Set To Return To Busch Stadium For First Time Since Firing

Inside The Cardinals

St. Louis needs to win this upcoming series

May 11, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Schildt (8) looks on from the dugout during the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
The St. Louis Cardinals are still alive in the playoff race after securing back-to-back series wins over the Milwaukee Brewers and Minnesota Twins last week.

The Cardinals now must pivot and prepare to host one of the hottest teams since the All-Star break -- the San Diego Padres -- in a four-game series that could drastically impact the National League Wild Card race.

Monday night's series opener against the Padres will kick off an extremely important series for St. Louis. It will also mark the first time a familiar face will return to Busch Stadium.

San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt will make his first appearance in St. Louis since being fired as the Cardinals skipper after the 2021 season.

Shildt was hired as the Cardinals interim manager after former St. Louis catcher Mike Matheny was fired in the middle of the 2018 season due to poor on-field decisions and clubhouse issues.

The 56-year-old was subsequently hired as Cardinals manager that offseason. He led St. Louis through four straight winning seasons and even won NL Manager of the Year award in 2019 after St. Louis finished with a 91-71 record and clinched the NL Central.

Unfortunately, philosophical differences led to Shildt's firing and the organization decided to take a different approach by anointing Oli Marmol as the team's new manager.

Marmol was successful in his first season as Cardinals manager but it has been a rocky road ever since. Last season's 71-91 record performance has left a stain on the 38-year-old's reputation and it's safe to say he's on thin ice.

This upcoming series is a chance for Marmol to slightly redeem himself as the Padres hold the second NL Wild Card spot by three games. If St. Louis can defeat San Diego, the Cardinals, who are five games behind a wild card spot, should be right back in the fight.

