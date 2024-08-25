Cardinals Storm Back Late-Game In Dramatic Finish To Seal Series Victory Over Twins
The St. Louis Cardinals suffered a difficult loss Saturday night against the Minnesota Twins but returned with a vengeance the following night.
Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar was the hero of the game after slapping an opposite-field single to score Tommy Pham and José Fermín -- giving St. Louis a 3-2 lead over the Twins.
Nootbaar's clutch late-game hit proved enough after flamethrower Ryan Helsley closed things out to record his league-leading No. 40 save on the season.
Recently acquired right-handed pitcher Erick Fedde pitched a great game -- sacrificing one earned run on two hits, seven strikeouts and three walks.
The 31-year-old has struggled since joining the Cardinals' rotation but he showed great command and looked comfortable during his outing Sunday afternoon.
St. Louis not only won the game but also sealed an improbable series victory over Minnesota after winning two out of three games against the American League Central rival.
Every game matters significantly at this point in the season for the Cardinals, who are looking to regain a playoff spot in the hypercompetitive National League Wild Card race.
The Cardinals' next series will be against the San Diego Padres, who currently hold the second NL Wild Card spot, at Busch Stadium. If St. Louis can hold their own against the Twins, they should have a chance against their NL West rival but it won't be an easy fight.
