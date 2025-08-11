Ex-Cardinals Outfielder Could Be Intriguing Waiver Claim Candidate
The St. Louis Cardinals were sellers this year at the trade deadline. They sent rental relievers Ryan Helsley, Steven Matz and Phil Maton to contending ballclubs. While St. Louis is only 3 1/2 games back of the third National League Wild Card spot, they are certainly longshots to actually make it to the postseason, especially since they have committed to a rebuild.
Last summer, they traded for Tommy Pham and Erick Fedde at the trade deadline. Once they fell out of contention, Fedde remained in St. Louis, but Pham, who was in his second stint with St. Louis, was ultimately put on waivers and claimed by the Kansas City Royals.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report made a list of 15 potential waiver wire candidates who could be on new teams before the August 31 deadline for postseason eligibility, and on the list was Pham, who has spent the 2025 season with the Pittsburgh Pirates, but was surprisingly not traded at the deadline.
Could Ex-Cardinals Outfielder Be On The Move Again?
"Isiah Kiner-Falefa getting dealt with his respectable batting average and defensive versatility felt like a sure thing. Same goes for Tommy Pham, who went 37-for-90 (.411 AVG) with four home runs in his final 26 games played before the deadline. Truly hard to fathom how Pittsburgh ended up holding the bag on both of those veterans," Miller wrote.
Pham is hitting .265/.337/.371 with five home runs, 33 RBI, a 1.5 WAR and a .707 OPS this season with Pittsburgh. He was drafted by the Cardinals in 2006, made his Major League debut in 2014 and was with the team until 2018 when he was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays.
Before returning to St. Louis in 2024, he spent time with the San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago White Sox.
While the Cardinals were sellers at this year's deadline, they could potentially benefit from having a right-handed hitting outfielder in their mix. If they mirror the Detroit Tigers last year, they could change their mind and decide they are in the race instead of out of it.
Perhaps then, Pham could be on their radar once more. They have several tough opponents awaiting them in the month of September, so it is unclear what direction they will take.
For now, they appear to be out of the race, but regardless, Pham could be on the move again.
