Ex-Cardinals Outfielder 'Definitely' Will Be Traded; Will St. Louis Reunite?
We officially are under two months away from the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
The St. Louis Cardinals could go either way at this point. St. Louis has been red-hot lately but still is two games under .500 at 27-29.
St. Louis could end up being buyers or sellers depending on how the next month goes. It's uncertain what St. Louis will do, but one thing that seems to be clear is that a former member of the Cardinals could be on the move.
The Chicago White Sox "definitely plan to" trade former Cardinals outfielder Tommy Pham after a great start to the season, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"The Chicago White Sox definitely plan to trade outfielder Tommy Pham before the deadline, but they have not engaged in talks with Atlanta or any other contender yet," Nightengale said.
Pham has been great so far this season for Chicago and has clubbed three home runs, driven in 12 runs, and slashed .287/.333/.411 in 32 games played.
The veteran outfielder was selected in the 16th round of the 2006 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft by St. Louis and began his big league career with the club in 2014. He spent the first four-plus seasons of his big league career in St. Louis and has been a journeyman ever since.
St. Louis has been dealing with some injuries in the outfield -- including Tommy Edman and Lars Nootbaar -- so maybe adding Pham to the fold could make some sense. The Cardinals could use some offensive help and Pham wouldn't cost much. Why not give him a chance?
