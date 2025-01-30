Ex-Cardinals Projected To Land $26 Million Deal After Short St. Louis Stint
The St. Louis Cardinals made a handful of solid moves last offseason.
St. Louis had a tough 2023 season and knew that it needed to make some changes. The Cardinals specifically needed to bolster the starting rotation and did so aggressively. The Cardinals went out and signed Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn, and Kyle Gibson pretty quickly in free agency.
The Cardinals took a step in the right direction in 2024, but have done pretty much nothing this offseason. St. Louis is in a weird spot and of the three starters the team signed last offseason, Gray is the only one who is currently with the club.
St. Louis turned down Gibson and Lynn's club options for 2025. Both of them are available in free agency. It's unclear where either will go. There hasn't been much chatter about either so far this offseason.
Gibson has been linked to St. Louis as a possible reunion option, but the club hasn't really done anything yet. If the Cardinals want him, they will have to pay him at least a little bit. Spotrac currently is projecting his market value to be just over $26 million across two years.
That isn't very much in comparison to some of the other deals that have been given out to pitchers this offseason. Gibson spent the 2024 campaign with St. Louis and had a 4.24 ERA across 30 starts. He was everything the Cardinals could've asked for and they do have a need in the rotation. But, St. Louis hasn't given any indication that it is willing to spend.
More MLB: Ex-Red Sox Fan-Favorite Could Work For Cardinals In 1 Scenario